Fort Churchill State Historic Park is offering a variety of ranger-led programs during April. Programs highlight the area’s rich history and abundant natural resources.Starry, Starry Night — 8:15-9:30 p.m. April 14. Experience the night sky over the park and enjoy a tour of the celestial neighborhood while talking about the night sky as a natural resource to be celebrated and enjoyed. Dress for the weather. Red lights are encouraged. Meet at the Fort Churchill Museum. Twilight Trek — 7:30-8:45 p.m. April 20. Have you ever wondered what happens at Fort Churchill after the sun goes down? Join a park interpreter for an evening exploration of the park. Learn about the animals that are active between dusk and dawn and the adaptions that allow them to survive and thrive in the dark. Bring plenty of water, comfortable closed-toe shoes and a flashlight. Meet at the John C. Fremont Picnic Area at Fort Churchill. History Hike — 10:30 a.m.-noon April 28. Bring your walking shoes and join a park interpreter for a short hike (less than 1 mile) around historic Fort Churchill. See the fort ruins, learn about the early history of the area and hear stories about daily life at a frontier fort. Bring plenty of water, sun protection and comfortable closed-toe shoes. Cameras, binoculars and insect repellent are also encouraged. Meet at the Fort Churchill Museum.Reading with a Ranger — 2:30-3:30 p.m. April 28. Join a park interpreter at Buckland Station for story time. Visitors will explore the area’s rich cultural and natural history through children’s books and activities. This program is designed for children ages 4-8, but all are welcome to participate. Coffee with a Ranger — 8:30-9:30 a.m. April 29. Bring your favorite mug and join a ranger for some early morning conversation. Ask questions, learn about the park, share your experiences and make new friends. Meet at the walk-in campsite at the Samuel Buckland Campground at Fort Churchill. Fort Churchill is eight miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection on Highway 95A at 10000 Highway 95A, Silver Springs. For information, go parks.nv.gov/events.
April 6, 2018
