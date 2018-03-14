Forum in April to cover ins and outs of Carson River Watershed
March 14, 2018
A two-day forum in April will cover efforts being implemented by local organizations that work together to manage, conserve, and protect the community, the watershed and its floodplains.
Sponsored by the Carson River Coalition, the Carson River Floodplain Management Forum will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the morning of April 11. The Environmental Education roundtable will be held at the same time the following morning.
Presentations and discussions will follow the workshops. The forum will be at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.
GEU credits will be available for planners and engineers.
Trending In: Announcements
- Olympian David Wise, of Reno, writes children’s book
- Family of Cathy Atchian, Shane Quilling to benefit from fundraiser in Carson City
- Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Western Nevada College nursing students
- Free event in Carson City to cover how seniors can maintain independence
- Sarah Anderson teaching dog obedience classes in Dayton
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest
- Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office