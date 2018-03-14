Forum in April to cover ins and outs of Carson River Watershed

A two-day forum in April will cover efforts being implemented by local organizations that work together to manage, conserve, and protect the community, the watershed and its floodplains.

Sponsored by the Carson River Coalition, the Carson River Floodplain Management Forum will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the morning of April 11. The Environmental Education roundtable will be held at the same time the following morning.

Presentations and discussions will follow the workshops. The forum will be at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

GEU credits will be available for planners and engineers.