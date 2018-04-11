Forum on libraries Thursday in Carson City

This week, April 8-14, the Nevada State Library joins libraries across the nation with schools, campuses and communities in celebrating the many ways libraries are leading opportunities for community members to learn new skills, explore emerging technology, and connect face to face and face to book.

"Innovation and transformation seem to be two words to describe what is currently taking place in Nevada libraries. It is so satisfying to see librarians taking a full-fledged seat at the table with technology and workforce development leaders throughout the state," said Nancy Cummings Schmidt, chairwoman of the Nevada State Council on Libraries and Literacy.

In honor of Library Week, Thursday, the Carson City Library is hosting a Knowledge Summit from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Brewery Arts Center Black Box Theater. Six local and statewide leaders will be in attendance to speak and answer all and any questions, facilitated by Dr. Milton Chen, senior fellow at the George Lucas Educational Foundation in the Bay Area. Chen's book Education Nation, the six leading edges of innovation will frame the discussion about the "leading edges" as seen in the region. This is a free event.

The Carson City Library is one of 29 finalists for the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The National Medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to their communities, for 24 years the award has celebrated institutions that demonstrate extraordinary and innovative approaches to service and making a difference for individuals, families and communities.

"Looks like our libraries and librarians are in for some engaging and productive times," said Schmidt.