Foster care training planned in Carson City
July 26, 2018
Foster care training is planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10-12 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Aspen Auditorium B, located on the lower level of the 1600 Medical Parkway facility.
All three sessions are required for general foster/adoptive applicants. Relative and fictive kin applicants need only complete the Aug. 11 session.
To access the training, enter the main hospital entrance, go left and take elevator B to the lower level and follow the signs to Aspen Auditorium B.
For information or to RSVP, contact Lori Nichols, foster care recruiter, at 775-684-1967, 1-888-423-2659 or lnichols@dcfs.nv.gov.
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Fallon man indicted for murder in LDS church shooting
- Update: Charles E. “Bert” Miller dies after shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- John K. O’Connor, 48, charged with murder in shooting at Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Carson City restaurant to hold soft opening Friday
- Churchill County residents attend candlelight vigil for Charles E. “Bert” Miller