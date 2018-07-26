Foster care training planned in Carson City

Foster care training is planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10-12 at Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Aspen Auditorium B, located on the lower level of the 1600 Medical Parkway facility.

All three sessions are required for general foster/adoptive applicants. Relative and fictive kin applicants need only complete the Aug. 11 session.

To access the training, enter the main hospital entrance, go left and take elevator B to the lower level and follow the signs to Aspen Auditorium B.

For information or to RSVP, contact Lori Nichols, foster care recruiter, at 775-684-1967, 1-888-423-2659 or lnichols@dcfs.nv.gov.