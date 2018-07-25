Free citizenship study class to start Aug. 4 in Gardnerville

The ESL In-Home Program of Northern Nevada said its mission is to ensure all people have the opportunities to make the American dream come true for them.

"When our students succeed, our nation succeeds," said founder and Executive Director Florence G. Phillips.

Anyone seeking US citizenship is urged to participate in the program's free 12-week citizenship study class that's beginning Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

Additionally, the ESL program can assist those who need help paying for their citizenship application fee.

For information and to register, call 775-888-2021.