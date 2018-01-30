Free citizenship study class to start Feb. 6 in Carson City
January 30, 2018
The ESL In-Home program is sponsoring another free 12-week U.S. citizenship study class starting Feb. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Empire Elementary School, 1260 Monte Rosa Drive, Carson City.
To reserve a seat and for information, call 775-888-2021, or email ana.torres.esl@gmail.com. At Empire Elementary School, contact Miriam Torres at 775-883-1114.
Space is limited and registration is on a first come, first served basis.
