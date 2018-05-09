Free course drumming up relief for local caregivers

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is presenting the REST Companion training in Carson City, in partnership with Disabled American Veterans Carson City Chapter.

The training will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5 at Veterans Hall, 100 W. Second St.

Anyone interested in meeting a crucial need by providing respite — or short-term temporary relief — for caregivers in their community can attend the upcoming REST (Respite Education & Support Tools) training course.

Those who complete the interactive training program become REST Companions who provide short breaks for caregivers who are caring for individuals with disability or healthcare needs.

The respite allows caregivers to step away to exercise, grocery shop, see a doctor, or attend a support group meeting.

Valued at $500, the course is being offered at no charge and includes lunch and materials. Continuing education units are available for nurses and social workers for a $15 processing fee.

For information and to register, contact RSVP Respite Coordinator Karen Caldwell-Weil at 775-687-4680, ext. 123 or kweil@nvrsvp.com.

For information, go to http://www.nevadaruralrsvp.org or http://restprogram.org/.