Free event in Carson City to cover how seniors can maintain independence

Holiday Retirement's Carson Plaza and Consumer Direct Care Network Nevada are hosting a panel discussion about how seniors can stay independent longer from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.

The event will be at Holiday Retirement's Carson Plaza, 2120 E. Long St.

The session will offer information about financial options that help seniors stay independent longer. A panel of financial experts will discuss independent living, Medicaid, long-term care insurance plans, veterans' benefits and private pay options.

The free event includes snacks and beverages and is open to the public, but seats are limited. RSVP at 775-883-1221.