Free event in Carson City to cover how seniors can maintain independence
March 12, 2018
Holiday Retirement's Carson Plaza and Consumer Direct Care Network Nevada are hosting a panel discussion about how seniors can stay independent longer from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 13.
The event will be at Holiday Retirement's Carson Plaza, 2120 E. Long St.
The session will offer information about financial options that help seniors stay independent longer. A panel of financial experts will discuss independent living, Medicaid, long-term care insurance plans, veterans' benefits and private pay options.
The free event includes snacks and beverages and is open to the public, but seats are limited. RSVP at 775-883-1221.
Trending In: Announcements
- Family of Cathy Atchian, Shane Quilling to benefit from fundraiser in Carson City
- Carson City Republican Women hosting state and federal candidates
- Spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit Western Nevada College nursing students
- Bird watching, hikes and other events planned at Washoe Lake State Park
- Carson City Elks Lodge to celebrate 150th anniversary
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Ormsby House update to be presented to Carson City supervisors
- Dahl named SBA’s senior area manager
- Stealing the show: 5 local women compete in Fallon’s annual dance contest
- Roger Diez: Harvick: NASCAR giveth, NASCAR taketh away