Free events in Northern Nevada to cover veterans benefits

Free events are planned around Northern Nevada for veterans to shed light on the benefits and services they've earned.

The nonprofit Disabled American Veterans, or DAV, offers help with the goal of giving the best counseling and claim filing assistance available. Help from the Mobile Service Office is free to all veterans and members of their families.

Events will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations: VA Carson Valley Outpatient Clinic, 1330 Waterloo Lane, Suite 101, Gardnerville on May 7; Winnemucca Senior Center, 1480 Lay St., Winnemucca, on May 8; Lahontan Valley VA Clinic, 1020 New River Parkway, Suite 304, Fallon, on May 9; and Silver Springs Senior Center, 2495 Fort Churchill Road, Silver Springs, on May 10.

For information, contact NSO Mark Donberger at 775-321-4895.