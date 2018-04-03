Free events slated at Sierra Place Senior Living in Carson City

Sierra Place Senior Living holds a weekly nondenominational worship service with Reverend Eugene Newton at 9:30 a.m. Sundays. All are welcome.

Other free events at the senior living facility, at 1111 W. College Parkway, include a 45-minute magic show with Debi Destiny at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, and Mark McLaughlin's presentation, "Celebrating the End of a Century," at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 10. McLaughlin will detail the end of the 19th century in Nevada, particularly the characters and events that brought stories of fun and fascination, as well as hardship and drama, to this corner of the world.

At 3:30 p.m. on April 19, Robin from GypsyJewels will give a presentation about essential oils and their benefits. Oils will be available for purchase after the class.

The final event, "30 Years Behind Bars" with local author Dr. Karen Gedney, will feature the speaker's experiences as a prison doctor at the Nevada State Prison, which closed in 2012. Gedney will speak at 3:30 p.m. April 22. Ten free copies of the book will be available, with more copies available for purchase at the end of the presentation.

For information, call Sierra Place at 775-841-4111.