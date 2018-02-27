Free film screening March 14 in Reno to center on Nevada water fight

"Great Basin Water Is Life," a short film produced by the Great Basin Water Network, will be screened March 14 at Patagonia Outlet Reno, 130 South Center St. in downtown Reno.

The film tells the story of the Nevada water fight in the words of those affected with footage of the eastern Nevada landscape and communities at risk.

The free event, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., also will feature a question and answer panel and Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada's video about water and mining.