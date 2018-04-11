Free financial literacy program planned for children and teens

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be providing a series of free financial literacy programs in honor of Money Smart Week.

The "Money Smart" program for children ages 8 to 12 will be held at 2 p.m. April 21 and will include interactive activities.

Teens will learn about how to be savvy with money through the "Bite of Reality" program for ages 13 to 18 at 3 p.m. April 24. Both programs will be presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union.

The library is at 1625 Library Lane. For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.