Free legal advice offered courtesy of Nevada Legal Services
April 20, 2018
If you're in the market for a mobile home, consider attending a free presentation covering the ins and outs of mobile home buying from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 2 at the Dayton Valley Branch Library, 321 Old Dayton Valley Road.
Know Your Rights: Buying a Mobile Home, by Nevada Legal Services, will cover facts and information potential mobile home buyers should know before a transaction occurs.
The presentation will be repeated in Yerington from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 22 at the Walker River Justice Court, 911 Harvey Way, Suite 2.
Registration is required; call 775-284-3491, ext. 234, or 1-800-323-8666.
Nevada Legal Services is also hosting a free legal clinic, inviting questions about housing issues, debt collections, foreclosures and other matters, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16 at the Veterans Resource Center, 106 E. Adams St., Suite 203. Other free presentations about sealing criminal records, habitability disputes, bankruptcy and other topics are planned in the region.
For information, go to http://www.nlslaw.net.
