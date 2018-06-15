Free lunch for kids offered during summer break at two Carson City locations
June 15, 2018
All children ages 2-18 can partake in a free and nutritious lunch weekdays through Aug. 17 at two locations — Park Terrace Park, 1327 La Loma Drive, and The Bridge, 901 N. Stewart St.
Weather permitting, lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day.
Children need not be enrolled in any program. The only requirement is meals can't be carried away; they must be eaten at the serving site.
Adults aren't eligible for the federally funded meals.
The program is sponsored by Food For Thought, http://www.nvfoodforthought.org, 775-885-7770.
Trending In: Announcements
- Wild horse advocate to be Dems luncheon speaker
- Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City offering free admission June 23
- Master dance instructors giving workshop in Carson City
- Six-week basic dog obedience program to start in Carson City
- RSVP in Carson City holding quarterly training for volunteers, field representatives
Trending Sitewide
- Voltaire Canyon fire grows to 500 acres; winds a concern
- Historic Jack’s Bar in Carson City sells; Nevada Builders Alliance purchases landmark for $300,000
- Douglas County Commission chairman ousted
- Churchill County voters consistent with statewide results: Heller vs. Rosen; Sisolak vs. Laxalt
- It’s official: Carson City officials elected during the primary