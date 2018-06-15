Free lunch for kids offered during summer break at two Carson City locations

All children ages 2-18 can partake in a free and nutritious lunch weekdays through Aug. 17 at two locations — Park Terrace Park, 1327 La Loma Drive, and The Bridge, 901 N. Stewart St.

Weather permitting, lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day.

Children need not be enrolled in any program. The only requirement is meals can't be carried away; they must be eaten at the serving site.

Adults aren't eligible for the federally funded meals.

The program is sponsored by Food For Thought, http://www.nvfoodforthought.org, 775-885-7770.