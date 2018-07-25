Free musical theater class for seniors starting in Carson City
July 25, 2018
Local seniors are invited to learn how to sing and dance to favorite musical theater numbers during a free class rolling out in September.
Sheila Steele will teach the class from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 6 in the Carson City Senior Center's Nevada Room.
There's no fee to participate; it's recommended participants show up to the first class to hear all the details.
For information, call Steele at 775-721-2874.
