Free musical theater class for seniors starting in Carson City

Local seniors are invited to learn how to sing and dance to favorite musical theater numbers during a free class rolling out in September.

Sheila Steele will teach the class from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 6 in the Carson City Senior Center's Nevada Room.

There's no fee to participate; it's recommended participants show up to the first class to hear all the details.

For information, call Steele at 775-721-2874.