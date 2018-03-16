Free weekly Spanish language class for beginners to start in Carson City

United Latino Community is hosting a Spanish language class for beginners.

Starting March 22, the class will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at United Latino Community, 1925 N. Carson St., near Winnie Lane in the Frontier Plaza.

Learn pronunciation, basic conversation, and cultural tips. The class is free, but donations are encouraged to offset program costs.

To reserve a seat, email cathleen@carsonulc.org, or call 775-671-7455.