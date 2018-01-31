Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race planned in South Lake Tahoe

Snowshoers of all levels — including those who want to make a first attempt — are welcome at a race organizers are calling a "party in the snow."

The Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race, sponsored by the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club, encourages snowshoers of all levels, including greenhorns.

"If you can walk, you can snowshoe! You don't have to race, just have FUN!" said a press release for the event.

The race on Feb. 25 starts at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe.

Those who sign up by Feb. 10 will be charged $25, $10 less than on race day. Registration includes a beanie, snowshoe rental for anyone who needs them, post-race refreshments, and continued day use of Camp Richardson's trails.

Proceeds benefit Girls on the Run-Sierras and metastatic breast cancer research in honor of club member Rene Gorevin and local doctor Kelly Shanahan.

To register, go to http://www.ultrasignup.com. A downloadable registration form is available from http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org.

For information, call 775-588-2864, or email tahoecarol@charter.net.