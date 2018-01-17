 Friends of the Douglas County Public Library hosting annual membership meeting | NevadaAppeal.com

Friends of the Douglas County Public Library hosting annual membership meeting

Light refreshments and information about the contributions of the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library will be offered at the group's annual membership meeting and reception.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Douglas County Public Library, 1625 Library Lane, Minden.

For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.