Gardening events slated this weekend at Greenhouse Garden Center

According to the Greenhouse Garden Center, it's time to start irrigating lawns and planting. The center is hosting a class at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, to give gardeners a jump-start to both drip and underground irrigation systems and solutions to common problems that may be encountered along the way. David Ruf's "Spring Tune-up for Irrigation" will be followed by "Spring Pond Start-up" at 1 p.m.

Weather permitting, both events will be held outdoors, so dress appropriately.

Attend a weekend seminar and receive a coupon for 15 percent off on five items. All classes cost $2, and the fee is donated to a local food bank. For information, call the center at 775-882-8600, or stop by at 2450 S. Curry St.