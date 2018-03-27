Gardening events slated this weekend at Greenhouse Garden Center
March 27, 2018
According to the Greenhouse Garden Center, it's time to start irrigating lawns and planting. The center is hosting a class at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 31, to give gardeners a jump-start to both drip and underground irrigation systems and solutions to common problems that may be encountered along the way. David Ruf's "Spring Tune-up for Irrigation" will be followed by "Spring Pond Start-up" at 1 p.m.
Weather permitting, both events will be held outdoors, so dress appropriately.
Attend a weekend seminar and receive a coupon for 15 percent off on five items. All classes cost $2, and the fee is donated to a local food bank. For information, call the center at 775-882-8600, or stop by at 2450 S. Curry St.
Trending In: Announcements
- Olympian David Wise, of Reno, writes children’s book
- Natural Living: Try healthy treats in your kid’s Easter basket
- Family movie to be screened at Douglas County Public Library in Minden
- State briefly: Seniors again be eligible for property tax breaks
- Carson City broadcast of Handel’s Messiah to celebrate Easter season
Trending Sitewide
- Makeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school
- Hundreds join March for Our Lives in Carson City
- Teri Vance: Injured Carson City teen gifted adapted car
- Carson City fire OT looks bad but no ‘gaming of the system’
- Fuss over Eric Musselman and Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team just starting, says Joe Santoro