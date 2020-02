Students named to the fall semester 2019 Dean’s List recently were announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota, Crookston.

To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

Students on the Dean’s List include:

Jessica Withrow, majoring in elementary education, from Gardnerville