Garrett Edward Smith and Jessica Monique Castillo marry June 22

Garrett Edward Smith and Jessica Monique Castillo were married on June 22 at the Los Robles Greens in Thousand Oaks, Calif. They met in second grade 22 years ago at St. Catherine of Siena School in Reseda, Calif.

Garrett is the son of Bryan and Toke Smith of Gardnerville and the grandson of Daryl and Margie Smith, also of Gardnerville.

Jessica is the daughter of Casar Castillo of Rowland Heights, Calif., and Bertha Castillo of Chatsworth, Calif.

Garrett is a graduate of Western Nevada College and attended California State University, Northridge. He is employed as an accountant for an accounting firm in the San Fernando Valley.

Jessica attended Moorpark College and is employed with Athena Blue Cross as an administrative assistant.

The couple currently resides in Northridge, Calif., with plans to move to Gardnerville in the future.