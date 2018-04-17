Greenhouse Garden Center Gift Shop holding annual spring open house to benefit CASA

A variety of jewelry, art and other items will be featured at the Greenhouse Garden Center Gift Shop's annual spring open house from 4 to 8 p.m. April 25.

The open house, a celebration of the shop's new spring collections, offers the chance to meet company representatives from Melrose, Universal Iron Works and Darren Gygi giclees. The shop is an exclusive distributer of the UNO de 50 jewelry line handcrafted in Madrid, Spain. It also features the new Santore jewelry line, Petal Lane magnet boards and Chive wall ceramics. Wine and light refreshments will be served.

A portion of all sales will be donated to CASA of Carson City, a group of volunteers appointed by judges to advocate for the best interest of children going through legal proceedings. CASA volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and promote CASA.

For information about CASA, contact Director Melanie McCormick at CASAofCC@earthlink.net. For information about the open house, call 775-882-8600.