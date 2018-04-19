Greenhouse Garden Center holding program on natural gardening, artificial grass

The Greenhouse Garden Center is hosting "Gardening Naturally" with guest speaker Thomas Chaplin, of Fox Farms Fertilizer Co., at 10 a.m. April 28.

A figure in the organic industry for several years, the speaker will talk about the ramifications and merits of gardening with natural and organic products. This class will be held outdoors in the center's events area.

The talk will be followed by "SYNLawn – Artificial Turf" with Aaron Penrod at 1 p.m.

If you have been thinking about installing artificial grass, here is your opportunity to find out all about it. Penrod is owner of SYNLawn Artificial Grass.

Both classes will be held outdoors. The center is at 2450 S. Curry St., 775-882-8600.