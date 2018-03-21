Greenhouse Garden Center hosting cool weather gardening seminar

Tricks on how to take advantage of Northern Nevada's short growing season will be plentiful in David Ruf's seminar about cool weather gardening.

Anyone who wants to learn about planting cool season crops from seeds can stop by the Greenhouse Garden Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24.

Cool season crops include vegetables like lettuce, broccoli, cabbage and onions. Ruf's presentation also will touch on starting warm season vegetables, like tomatoes, peppers and squash, indoors.

Attend the seminar and receive a coupon for 15 percent off up to five items for the weekend. Admission is $2, and a portion of that fee will be donated to a local food bank.

The garden center is at 2450 S. Curry St. For information, call 775-882-8600.