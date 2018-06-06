Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City hosting conifer class, customer appreciation day

Beyond a basic pine or spruce tree there are many landscape choices using grafted conifers, or evergreens that produce cones.

Joe Carli of Western Evergreen will be giving a class about specialty grafted conifers at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 10, at the Greenhouse Garden Center. The class is free and reservations aren't required.

Carli will also be representing Western Evergreen at the same location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, during the center's 11th annual Meet Your Vendors/Customer Appreciation Day.

More than 40 companies representing leaders in the garden center industry will be at Saturday's event. Learn from the experts and take advantage of free prize giveaways and drawings. Enjoy hot dogs, soft drinks and Papa Murphy's Pizza on the house.

For information, call the center at 775-882-8600.