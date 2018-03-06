Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City hosting free pruning clinic, spring gardening seminar

The Greenhouse Garden Center's annual pruning clinic on Saturday, March 10, is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m.

David Ruf, owner of the center, and Tom Henderson, owner of Healthy Trees, are hosting the event, which covers the A-Z's of pruning. The clinic includes demonstrations on pruning everything from a large tree limb to roses.

The clinic will be held outside, so warm clothing is recommended.

On Sunday, March 11, the center is hosting Let's Get a Jump on Spring, Ruf's seminar about preparing soil and yards for the imminent days of summer.

The indoor seminar will be at 11 a.m. Attendees can expect to learn how to have success with gardening later this spring, summer and fall. This class will be indoors.

For information, contact the center at 775-882-8600, or 2450 S. Curry St.