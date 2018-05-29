Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City offering ‘Continuous Summer Color With Perennials’ class
May 29, 2018
Every gardener's dream when planning a flower garden is to achieve continuous visual interest with blooming plants throughout the growing season.
David Ruf's class, Continuous Summer Color With Perennials, at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Greenhouse Garden Center, will cover how to meet that goal. A complete list of hardy perennials and when they bloom will be provided.
All classes at the center cost $2, and the fee is donated to a local food bank.
Reservations aren't required. For information, call the center at 775-882-8600.
