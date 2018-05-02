Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City to cover gardening in small spaces

Don't let lack of space stop you from enjoying a vegetable garden. David Ruf will be giving a class, "Maximize Garden Space With Square Foot Gardening," at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City.

Ruf will also discuss other space-saving options such as smart pots, EarthBoxes, and decorative planters suitable for vegetables.

All classes cost $2, and the fee is donated to a local food bank.

The class will be held outdoors so a light jacket may be necessary.

For information, call the garden center at 775-882-8600.