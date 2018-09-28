Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City to host apple cider press

The Greenhouse Garden Center, 2450 S. Curry St. in Carson City, is hosting an old-fashioned apple cider press from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14.

Bring your washed apples, quartered (core is OK but no worms) and a container with a lid for the juice.

Plan that 14-16 pounds, or 36 apples, will make about one gallon of cider.

The cost is $2 for press time plus $2 for each gallon of cider.

For information, call Greenhouse Garden Center at 775-882-8600.