Growing roses topic of June 12 seminar in Carson City

"All About Roses in Northern Nevada," a seminar with Greenhouse Garden Center rosarian Elona Lathrop, will be at 9 a.m. June 12 at the plant nursery on Curry Street.

The rose cultivator will cover ways to maximize everything that's beautiful about roses.

Lathrop has more than two decades of experience at the Greenhouse Garden Center and is the center's resident rosarian.

All classes cost $2 which, and the fee is donated to a local food bank. The class will be held outdoors so a light jacket may be necessary.

For information, call the Greenhouse Garden Center at 775-882-8600.