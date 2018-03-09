Happy St. CAT-Trick’s Day: Nevada Humane Society offering free adoptions for adult cats

The Nevada Humane Society is hosting a campaign themed around the day that celebrates Ireland's patron saint.

The shelter is hosting St. CAT-Trick's Day, a campaign offering free adoptions for adult cats over the age of five through March 18.

Other adult cat adoption fees are $25 and adoption fees for adult dogs are $50. Adults are considered five months and older, and exclude specially priced pets.

All cats and dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, services normally costing more than $250.

The shelter is open for adoptions daily at two locations from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and an hour earlier at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. In Carson City, visit 549 Airport Road. For information, go to http://www.NevadaHumaneSociety.org, or call 775-856-2000.