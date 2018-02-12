Harolds Club topic of gaming lecture series event in Reno

Reno photographer and history buff Neal Cobb has a unique perspective on Harolds Club, the iconic Reno casino that helped launch the modern age of gaming in Nevada.

Cobb not only worked at the casino but also married into the Smith family, and when Pappy Smith is your father-in-law, there are sure to be some stories to share. The casino became famous for not only how it treated its customers, but also its employees and it maintains a loyal following more than 30 years after its closing.

Cobb will be sharing them on Friday, March 2 in the second installment of the Nevada Historical Society's new American Gaming Archives Lecture Series. The event starts with a wine-and-cheese reception at 5:30 p.m., with the lecture starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; free for NHS members and children 17 and younger.

Cobb is the co-author of two photo books on Reno history and also emcees the monthly "High Noon" series at the Nevada Historical Society.

Dr. Michael Fischer, former Director of the Nevada Department of Cultural Affairs, will serve as moderator for the evening's events.

The NHS American Gaming Archives collections were created in 2006 as a home for gambling history in both manuscript and artifact form. The archive's collection includes manufacturer's records and artifacts from the major gambling manufacturing companies that sold gaming paraphernalia throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

The Nevada Historical Society is at 1650 N. Virginia St., just north of Lawlor Events Center on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

For information, call 775-688-1190.