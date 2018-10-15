Health Insurance Season begins Monday

The 2018 Health Care Insurance season begins Monday, Oct. 15 with the start of Annual Election Period (AEP) for those on Medicare.

During AEP, those on Medicare can change Medicare Advantage plans and those who are on standard Medicare can change Part D drug prescription plans until Dec. 7, when AEP ends.

Those who are under 65 will have a chance to change major medical plans during Open Enrollment that begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15.

Those on major medical plans will see little change in premiums. While premiums went up 31.6 percent last year, they are down an average of .4 percent on the exchange and up only 2 percent off the exchange. Hometown Health continues to be the lowest in price of non-exchange plans.

A big change this year is that there will be no tax penalty for not having an ACA-approved plan this year. That opens the way for individuals who do not qualify for subsidies to buy short-term plans that cost considering less.

