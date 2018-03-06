Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties hosting guest speakers

A breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Silver Springs Community Center will center on efforts that promote health and wellness and drug prevention in local schools.

The Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties hosts a monthly meeting on the second Thursday of the month to collaborate about a diverse assortment of topics.

The March 8 meeting will feature school-based Stand Tall members, and Dayton High School students will offer a presentation about recycling and responsible stewardship of the land. The nine students also will give information about a new app that tracks refuse, and they will show those attending how to download the app. Also on the agenda, Healthy Communities' school-based resource coordinators serving the schools in Silver Springs and Dayton will describe how their work bridges the resources between schools and communities to help school staff, students and their families thrive.

Next month's meeting at 9 a.m. April 12 will host Cindy Adams of the regional Mobile Crisis Response Team, which provides crisis intervention and support to families dealing with a behavioral or mental health crisis.

From 9:30-10:30 a.m., Dr. Deborah Loesch Griffin and Lyndsey Langsdale of Turning Point Inc. will offer an hourlong forum about birth through grade 3 reforms. The goal of the reforms is to build and support a cadre of educators and leaders who are equipped to ensure Nevada's young children have a high quality continuum of learning that begins at birth and extends through elementary school.

The forum is seeking perspectives related to young children's learning and development. RSVP by April 5 to Deborah Loesch-Griffin, trnpt@aol.com, and carbon copy Wendy Madson, executive director of Healthy Communities Coalition, roots@healthycomm.org.