Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties to meet in Silver Springs
February 6, 2018
The public is invited to the monthly breakfast meeting of the Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Silver Springs Community Center.
Each month the private nonprofit convenes for a meeting featuring guest speakers and planning for issues impacting the region.
The guest speaker this month is Perfecto Manuta of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, who will describe the services the VA provides, including its mobile outreach van. In his role as a readjustment counseling technician, Manuta provides support and information for returning combat veterans and their families as they transition into civilian life. He also coordinates with community members to provide activities such as hiking, camping, fly-fishing, snowshoeing, rock climbing and other outdoor activities for veterans and their dependents.
For information about the coalition, go to healthycomm.org.
