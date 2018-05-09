Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties to meet Thursday

For more than a decade, Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey Counties has hosted monthly breakfast meetings on the second Thursday at 9 a.m.

Diverse local, state, federal and tribal groups and community volunteers share news and collaborate on system changes that improve access to affordable local food and health care, and that support community-based, sustainable economic development.

The meetings also include presentations by guest speakers on a variety of topics.

The May 10 meeting in the Lahontan Room of the Silver Springs Community Center, 2945 Ft Churchill St. in Silver Springs, will feature Life Change Center Program Manager Lisa Lee, who will describe the Mobile Opioid Recovery Engagement Initiative that's coming to the Lyon County area. The talk will cover other services offered by the nonprofit, which has been providing recovery services for heroin and prescription medication abuse concerns since 1999. There will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Additionally, six student leaders from Yerington High School's student leadership class and student senate, including Student Body President Darwin Snyder, will give a presentation about their goals and initiatives.

For information about Healthy Communities, go to healthycomm.org, or call 775-246-7550.