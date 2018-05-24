Heritage Quest training for genealogists and historians planned in Minden

Are you interested in learning more about your family history? The Douglas County Public Library will be providing a six-week class about how to use the library's Heritage Quest database for family and historical research.

From June 14 to July 26, professional genealogist Yvonne Prettyman will teach the six-week class on Thursdays at the Minden Library from 4 to 5 p.m.

Heritage Quest is a free online database with a collection of research materials for tracing family history.

The Douglas County Public Library provides access to the database through the library's Digital Branch.

The database includes census records, historic city directories, immigration records, and military records among other useful tools.

The Minden library is at 1625 Library Lane. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.