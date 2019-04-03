High profile progressive at Carson City Democratic luncheon

Annette Magnus, executive director of Battle Born Progress, will be the featured speaker at Monday’s Democratic luncheon. A political science graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Magnus has become a familiar face throughout the state as an outspoken advocate for progressive causes. She has also served as co-chair of the Nevada Women’s Lobby, a board member of Emerge Nevada and public affairs manager at Planned Parenthood of Southern Nevada.

This event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday in the banquet room of Carson City’s Round Table on Retail Drive just off College Parkway.

Sponsored by the Democratic Men’s Committee, these luncheons help to defer recurring expenses at Carson City’s Democratic Headquarters. Suggested donations of $5 or more gratefully accepted but not required. All are welcome.

For more information, contact Rich Dunn at 775-434-8783 or richdunn@aol.com.