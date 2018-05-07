Historical Society of Dayton Valley reschedules Women’s History Project lecture

Due to a conflict of dates for the use of the Dayton Community Center, the Historical Society of Dayton Valley's lecture scheduled for Wednesday, May 9, will now be presented on Thursday, May 10.

Mona Reno and Patti Bernard are the presenters to talk about the Nevada Women's History Project, which was formed in 1994 "to provide visibility and support for the gathering and dissemination of history about the roles and contributions of Nevada women of every race, class and ethnic background." NWHP Chair Patti Bernard and NWHP Past Chair Mona Reno will present a program on the history of the organization, its current activities, as well as its importance in preserving Nevada women's history. The combination PowerPoint and lecture will discuss several ongoing projects, as well as how anyone can become in involved with the organization.

The event will open at 7 with a meet and greet and the lecture will follow at 7:30 p.m. at the Dayton Community Center, 170 Pike St., Old Town Dayton.

For information, call Laura Tennant at 775-246-3256.