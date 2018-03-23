History buffs encouraged to attend Smith Valley open house

The Smith Valley Historical Society will hold an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. April 14 to celebrate the opening of the Archives building and to view the Stage Stop building, which is now on site and in the process of being restored.

New exhibits will be on display, and refreshments will be served. Publications of historical interest relating to Smith Valley also will be available for sale.

The new Archives building is next to The Little Red Schoolhouse on Highway 208 in Wellington.

The Smith Valley Historical Society is a nonprofit 501(c) 3 corporation. Donations — all of which are tax deductible — are appreciated.