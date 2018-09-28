Holiday wreath decorating workshop planned in Carson City

The Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City is hosting a holiday wreath decorating workshop on Dec. 1.

There will be two sessions, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. Each session is limited to eight people.

The cost is $50 which includes a wreath, lights, ribbon, and selected seasonal floral picks.

For information or to make reservations, call the Greenhouse Garden Center at 775-882-8600, or stop by at 2450 S. Curry St.