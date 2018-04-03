Honeybees 101 class planned at Greenhouse Garden Center

Debbie Gilmore, owner of Halls Honey, and David Ruf will be giving a class titled Honeybees 101 at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Greenhouse Garden Center.

Gilmore's grandfather started Halls Honey in Yerington in the early 1900s, making Gilmore the third generation carrying on the family business. She will be bringing a live demonstration hive to the class, which will be held indoors.

All classes cost $2, and the fee is donated to a local food bank. Attend a class at the center and receive a 15 percent coupon off of five regularly priced items.

For information, call 775-882-8600. The nursery is at 2450 S. Curry St.