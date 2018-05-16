Honor Flight Nevada hosting annual charity golf tournament

Honor Flight Nevada's annual charity golf tournament and dinner on May 27 will raise funds to send local veterans to Washington, D.C., so they can see the monuments dedicated in their honor.

Following registration at 10:30 a.m., the tournament, to be held at ArrowCreek Country Club in Reno, will begin with a shotgun start at noon. The dinner dance will follow at 6 p.m.

The cost to play is $225 per golfer or $150 for veterans. The cost includes range balls, carts, lunch, dinner and dance tickets.

For information, go to HonorFlightNV.org, or call 775-315-3700, or email BigJohn@HonorFlightNV.org.