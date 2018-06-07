Honor your dad in the Father’s Day Nevada Appeal
June 7, 2018
Father's Day is on its way and bringing the chance to honor the men who passed their knowledge, wisdom and guidance on to a younger generation.
Share your stories, memories and other tidbits about your dad — or perhaps the best piece of advice he ever gave you — with the Nevada Appeal to print in the Father's Day edition on June 17.
Submissions, no longer than 300 words, are due by end of day Thursday — send them to editor@nevadaappeal.com, or mail them to the Appeal office, 580 Mallory Way, Carson City, 89701. Photos are encouraged.
