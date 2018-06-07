 Honor your dad in the Father’s Day Nevada Appeal | NevadaAppeal.com

Father's Day is on its way and bringing the chance to honor the men who passed their knowledge, wisdom and guidance on to a younger generation.

Share your stories, memories and other tidbits about your dad — or perhaps the best piece of advice he ever gave you — with the Nevada Appeal to print in the Father's Day edition on June 17.

Submissions, no longer than 300 words, are due by end of day Thursday — send them to editor@nevadaappeal.com, or mail them to the Appeal office, 580 Mallory Way, Carson City, 89701. Photos are encouraged.