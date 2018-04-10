How to grow fruit trees topic of class at Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City

David Ruf will be giving a class, "All About Fruit Trees in Northern Nevada," at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14, at the Greenhouse Garden Center. Find out what needs to be done and when throughout the year with the fruit tree calendar.

Ruf will discuss successful growing of the following fruit: apples, apricots, cherries, peaches, nectarines, pears, plums and prunes. In addition, he will discuss berries and what will grow best here in Northern Nevada.

All weekend classes cost $2, a donation that benefits the local food bank. Attend a weekend seminar and receive a weekend coupon good for 15 percent off any in-stock, regularly priced merchandise.

The class may be held outdoors, so dress appropriately. For information, call the center at 775-882-8600.