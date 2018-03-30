How to seal criminal records topic of free presentation in Yerington
March 30, 2018
A free presentation about sealing criminal records, sponsored by Nevada Legal Services, is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 19 at 720 S. Main St., Suite A, in Yerington.
The event will have forms, instructions and information about the filing process and procedure to seal a criminal record.
Registration is required in advance. Call 775-463-1222.
For information about Nevada Legal Services, go to http://www.nlslaw.net.
Trending In: Announcements
- Parents of student athletes in need of help: Volunteers sought to clear snow from Truckee High School’s track
- Plenty of fun planned at Western Nevada College’s annual Easter Fiesta
- Family comedy night to benefit Carson Tahoe Health Auxiliary
- Gardening events slated this weekend at Greenhouse Garden Center
- April events planned at Washoe Lake State Park
Trending Sitewide
- Fuss over Eric Musselman and Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team just starting, says Joe Santoro
- Makeup artist ordered to get 13-year-old to school
- Former Douglas High star Jerry Gray passes away at age 66
- Government officials favor I-11 freeway that skirts Fallon
- Recipe: Short ribs a la Cafe at Adele’s by Chef Charlie Abowd