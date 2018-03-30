How to seal criminal records topic of free presentation in Yerington

A free presentation about sealing criminal records, sponsored by Nevada Legal Services, is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 19 at 720 S. Main St., Suite A, in Yerington.

The event will have forms, instructions and information about the filing process and procedure to seal a criminal record.

Registration is required in advance. Call 775-463-1222.

For information about Nevada Legal Services, go to http://www.nlslaw.net.