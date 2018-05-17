Introductory Fly Fishing Academy returning to Carson City June 15-16

The basic techniques of fly fishing will be laid out in the Carson Fly Fishing Club's 18th Fly Fishing Academy, which is returning at 6:30 p.m. June 15 and 9 a.m. June 16 at the Ormsby Room of the Carson City Sheriff's Office, 911 E. Musser St.

The free course will cover equipment, casting, entomology, flies, and knots and leaders.

The casting portion will be held in the late afternoon on June 16 at Baily Pond.

Class size is limited. For information and to sign up, call Stan Zuber at 775-671-2151.

Information about the club is posted at its website, http://www.carsonflyfishing.club.