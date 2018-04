All things that glitter will take over the lobby of the Carson City Senior Center as the biannual jewelry sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 3 and 4.

A fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, the sale will feature gently used necklaces, earrings, bracelets, pins, and other items.

The center, at 911 Beverly Drive, can be reached at 775-883-0703.