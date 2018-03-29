Job openings in Carson City to be filled at Carson Nugget’s job fair

The Carson Nugget's job fair on April 4 will help fill more than two dozen positions in both full- and part-time capacities.

Job-seekers with all levels of experience are encouraged to attend from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Sierra Room, located on the main floor of the casino on North Carson Street.

Available positions are plentiful and include administrative assistant, server, bartender, barista, bartender, casino host, assistant executive chef, casino marketing manager, cocktail server, craps dealer, database analyst, director of fiance, gift shop associate, hotel manager, housekeeper, line cook, poker dealer, purchasing agent, security, slot route technical, telemarketing representative and valet parking attendant.

Anyone who can't attend can also apply online at ccnugget.com. The casino's human resources department can be reached at dlucas@ccnugget.com, 775-882-1626, ext. 770.