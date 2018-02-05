Journalist Teri Vance to share insight with Carson City Leisure Hour Club

An award-winning journalist, storyteller and newspaper columnist is visiting the Leisure Hour Club's dinner meeting on Feb. 21.

Teri Vance will present her talk, "Lessons Learned on the Back of a Camel: The Life of a Nevada Writer and Adventurer."

Vance was born and raised in Nevada, growing up on ranches in Elko County. She has traveled extensively around the world and in her home state, always in search of a new adventure.

After working as a reporter for 15 years, she now freelances and writes a weekly column in the Nevada Appeal. She continues to cover the events and issues that shape Northern Nevada.

To attend the event, contact the club's reservation chair at 775-400-2647 no later than Feb. 15 to make a reservation.

The meeting will be preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom. Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.

The Leisure Hour Club is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Continuing to celebrate its 122nd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge of important issues, science, music and literature.